Steward Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

