Steward Financial Group LLC Buys 441 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 160.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,669,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,787,000 after purchasing an additional 122,250 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 57,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 8,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.59. 154,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,769,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.