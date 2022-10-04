Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $60.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 68.49% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.
Q2 Trading Up 8.7 %
NYSE:QTWO traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $35.61. 45,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,227. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85.
Institutional Trading of Q2
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Q2 by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Q2 by 263.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 192.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 334,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,570,000.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.
