Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $60.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 68.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Trading Up 8.7 %

NYSE:QTWO traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $35.61. 45,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,227. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Q2 by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Q2 by 263.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 192.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 334,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,570,000.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.