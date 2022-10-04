Stifel Nicolaus Trims Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Target Price to $3.00

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sonendo from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonendo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.48.

Sonendo Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SONX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Sonendo

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,928.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 683,676 shares of company stock valued at $817,155 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sonendo by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

