Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October 4th (ADM, AGTC, ARCO, BBVA, CLNN, CVGI, DAKT, DSEY, HCA, MCG)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 4th:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Metro Pacific Investments (OTCMKTS:MPCIY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $17.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

