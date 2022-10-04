Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of JetBlue Airways Call Options (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 18,615 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 15% compared to the average volume of 16,235 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,784,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after buying an additional 824,410 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,059,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 660,421 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. 591,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,218,788. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

