StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 2.3 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

