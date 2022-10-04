StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 2.3 %
Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
- Here’s What a Strong US Dollar Means for Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.