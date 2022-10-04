StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

Shares of XENT stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Intersect ENT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.