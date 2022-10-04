StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.09 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

