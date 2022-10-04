StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
