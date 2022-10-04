StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

