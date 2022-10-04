StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Comstock Trading Up 4.8 %
LODE opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.71. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Comstock Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock (LODE)
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
- Here’s What a Strong US Dollar Means for Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.