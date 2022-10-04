StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Up 4.8 %

LODE opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.71. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Comstock Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.