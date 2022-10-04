StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

ObsEva Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ObsEva by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in ObsEva by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter worth $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in ObsEva by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

