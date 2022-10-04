StockNews.com Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of OCUL opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $75,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,094,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,622,834.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

