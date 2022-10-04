StockNews.com Lowers Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

TTEK stock opened at $128.32 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Tetra Tech by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

