Strix Group Plc (KETL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.75 on October 28th

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Strix Group Stock Performance

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £261.33 million and a PE ratio of 1,210.00. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 334.89 ($4.05).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KETL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.96) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353 ($4.27).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

