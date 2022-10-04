Strs Ohio Acquires 65,936 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,936 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $90,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,905,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,245,000 after buying an additional 313,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,266,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after buying an additional 57,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 170,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

