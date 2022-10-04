Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Accenture were worth $68,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 3.5 %

ACN stock traded up $9.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.08. The company had a trading volume of 58,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,374. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $254.27 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.02.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.