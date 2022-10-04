Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of S&P Global worth $98,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.07.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.49. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.08 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

