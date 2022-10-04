Strs Ohio Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,205 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $105,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,641. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

