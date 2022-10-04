Strs Ohio Has $60 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.0 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.31. 107,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.