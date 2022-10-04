Strs Ohio Has $60 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.31. The stock had a trading volume of 107,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,213. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $194.73 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

