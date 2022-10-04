Strs Ohio Has $76 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strs Ohio cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 81,710 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $75,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.60. 219,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,515. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

