Strs Ohio Has $76 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 81,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $75,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 24,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.7 %

QCOM traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.60. 219,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,515. The stock has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

