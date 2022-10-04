Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,082 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.27% of Invitation Homes worth $57,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.22. 79,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,262,310. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

