Strs Ohio Purchases 126,787 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,787 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.31% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $56,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,453,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,010 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock worth $415,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 75,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,880. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

