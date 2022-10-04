Strs Ohio Sells 308,041 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 308,041 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $162,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $47,168.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,895.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $47,168.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,895.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,098. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on META shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.42. 626,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,113,892. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average is $167.60. The firm has a market cap of $380.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.