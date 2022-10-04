Sukhavati Network (SKT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,978.00

Sukhavati Network (SKT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Sukhavati Network has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sukhavati Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Sukhavati Network has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $10,978.00 worth of Sukhavati Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sukhavati Network Coin Profile

Sukhavati Network launched on July 16th, 2021. Sukhavati Network’s total supply is 615,419,228 coins. The Reddit community for Sukhavati Network is https://reddit.com/r/SukhavatiNetwork. Sukhavati Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sukhavati Network’s official website is sukhavati.io.

Buying and Selling Sukhavati Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Sukhavati is a decentralized cloud service network focused on storage. At the consensus layer, it is designed to provide a secure and low-consumption consensus ledger based on the Proof-of-Capacity (PoC) mechanism.”

