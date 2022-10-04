Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 2.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $1,386,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $1,164,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE SU traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. 244,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

