Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 8.8 %

NYSE:SU opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $110,774,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

