Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.38.
About Superior Drilling Products
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.