Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

About Superior Drilling Products

(Get Rating)

Read More

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.