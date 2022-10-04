Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares to C$14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Surge Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$8.26 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.64.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.51. The company had revenue of C$213.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 3.3900002 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 30,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total transaction of C$292,507.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,318,569.54.

About Surge Energy

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.