Suzanne C. Winter Sells 17,060 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $35,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 769,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARAY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 339,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.72. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 543,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 479.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 395,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 326,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 403,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 272,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

