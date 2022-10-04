Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,179,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after buying an additional 879,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Suzano by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at $5,810,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Suzano by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 426,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at $2,837,000.

NYSE:SUZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 82,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.17. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 26.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

