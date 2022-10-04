SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $360.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Stephens lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $535.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $354.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $328.27 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

