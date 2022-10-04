SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $19.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,644. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $328.27 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.14 and its 200 day moving average is $445.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.34.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

