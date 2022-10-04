Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading 4.8% Higher

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Tabcorp Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a yield of 497.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

