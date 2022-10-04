Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 179,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 706,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.56. 471,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,331,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

