Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading Up 28.6%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) was up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 527,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 78,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Tarku Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

Further Reading

