TD Securities Cuts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$36.00

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2022

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.36.

Russel Metals Price Performance

TSE:RUS opened at C$26.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.66. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$36.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

