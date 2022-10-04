Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

VGT stock opened at $316.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $307.15 and a one year high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.