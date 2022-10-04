TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Down 8.1% in September

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,920,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 19,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. 231,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,914,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.71. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

