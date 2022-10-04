Teck Resources (TECK.B) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/3/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Teck Resources was given a new C$60.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$56.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

9/19/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Teck Resources had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$50.00.

8/16/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$59.00.

Teck Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.53. 1,435,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.69. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$30.46 and a 1-year high of C$57.50. The company has a market cap of C$23.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

