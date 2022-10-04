Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading Down 1.2%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15. 5,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 630,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNK. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $9,508,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 337.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 174,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

