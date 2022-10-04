Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.98. 50,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,148,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. FIX downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0296 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

