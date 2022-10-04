Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.11

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.11 and last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company.

Temenos Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

