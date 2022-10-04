TEN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,362.00 (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One TEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TEN has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEN has a total market capitalization of $534,465.32 and $9,362.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TEN alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004501 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.79 or 0.01604218 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TEN Coin Profile

TEN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2021. TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TEN, the Token Enrichment Network, is powered by Binance Smart Chain, TEN Finance leverages the innovations brought to the market by first generation DeFi projects and integrates emerging technologies to enhance yield optimization in a simple yet efficient manner.TEN simplifies the staking process with the most liquid BSC Liquidity Pools while provides a robust yield earning environment for the users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.