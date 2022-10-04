Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $170.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $26.81.

Territorial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 41.9% in the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

