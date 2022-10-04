The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Update

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.21. 101,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,293. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.05.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

