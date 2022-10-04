The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $176.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $216.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBNY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.62.

Signature Bank Trading Up 4.0 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $156.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Signature Bank by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

