The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $71,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $15.39 on Tuesday, hitting $314.54. 65,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,807. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.